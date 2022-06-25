Sweet Home, OR Author Publishes Children's Book
June 25, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBeluga Billy and Friends, a new book by William Morley, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Beluga Billy and Friends tells the story of his life and his adventures in picture form. This fun adventure has hand-drawn illustrations that your children will love to color!
Enjoy the adventures of a beluga whale named Billy while also learning about different kinds of sea life!
About the Author
The story of Beluga Billy came about when William Morley traveled to Alaska and managed the Beluga Lake Lodge in Homer. Due to his name being Bill, he was dubbed with the name "Beluga Billy." He is an artist and loves to draw and create other subjects in wood.
Beluga Billy and Friends is a 52-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7313-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/beluga-billy-and-friends/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/beluga-billy-and-friends/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
