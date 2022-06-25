Manchester, PA Author Publishes Fiction Novel
June 25, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLoneliness: A Force to Reckon, a new book by William Richard Brown, has been released by RoseDog Books.
William Richard Brown, better known as Bill, was born and raised in the little town of Newburgh in upstate New York. Until age 23, he had not traveled much. Brown enlisted in the Air Force, beginning his life of travel. He's lived in Texas, Las Vegas, Montana, Oregon, Pennsylvania, and Okinawa, as well as a few short stay-overs in Tokyo and Hong Kong.
In every place he's been, Brown has managed to draw a close circle of friends that have stayed with him through the years. Brown is known as a people person and a great listener. Much of the inspiration for "Loneliness: A Force to Reckon" comes from the shared experiences of others through one-on-one or group conversations. The disclosure of individual sources is kept in strictest secrecy to maintain anonymity.
About the Author
William Brown's hobbies include playing guitar, singing, and songwriting. Brown has written three full books of poetry. It is Brown's greatest pleasure to write a book that touches readers. Brown has made himself transparent in the use of his imagination. Brown believes this is a sacrifice that good writing must risk.
Loneliness: A Force to Reckon is a 108-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88604-611-3. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/loneliness/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/loneliness-a-force-to-reckon/
