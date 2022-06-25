Grand Ledge, MI Author Publishes Crime Thriller
June 25, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsCold Justice, a new book by Megan Kirrmann, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
After home intruders brutally murder their parents, Rex and Trevor begin a vigilante quest for revenge. Taking intensive combat training, these young adults prepare to avenge their parents, whether by force or by law. This suspenseful thriller follows their tireless fight. Will Rex and Trevor ever be able to make things right? Find out in Cold Justice.
Cold Justice is the debut novel from author Megan Kirrmann. New to the genre, this fast-paced crime thriller will leave you at the edge of your seat.
About the Author
A full-time customer service worker and mother of a daughter with Autism Spectrum Disorder, Megan Kirrmann has a lot to handle at the moment. With the publication of her debut novel, Megan would like to thank family members who encouraged her every step of the way.
Cold Justice is a 68-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00 (eBook $6.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4269-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/cold-justice/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/cold-justice/
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
