Plymouth, ID Author Publishes Fiction Crime Novel
June 25, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsConifer Cliffs: A Novel, a new book by David MacGregor, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Mob Boss Mario Giovanni's well engineered six-bank-heist unfolds terribly wrong. After a fumbled bag of money, and a shoot-out with Chicago Police, all the pilferage landed into the hands of innocent by-standers.
Giovanni, positive Fontanilla, one of his own, deliberately botched the operation and absconded with the money himself, ordered Fontanilla killed. This started the downfall of the Giovanni empire and the rise of the new enterprise in Montana.
About the Author
David MacGregor grew up on ranches in the mountains of central Idaho. His working life has taken him to many remote places throughout the northern hemisphere. His happiest days were looking after his cows in the high mountains with his quarter horses and Australian Shepherds. He now spends his time with his wife June, between Valley County, Idaho and the Bighorn Mountains in Wyoming.
Conifer Cliffs: A Novel is a 404-page paperback with a retail price of $24.00 (eBook $19.00). The ISBN is 978-1-63867-423-8. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/conifer-cliffs/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/conifer-cliffs-a-novel/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
RoseDog Books
