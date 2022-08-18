Seattle, WA Author Publishes Anthropology Novel
August 18, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDouble Descent and Gender Issues in the Cross River Region of Southeastern Nigeria, a new book by Simon Ottenberg, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Double Descent and Gender Issues in the Cross River Region of Southeastern Nigeria is a comprehensive study of an unusual form of human descent among a number of societies in Nigeria's Cross River Region. The author provides an in-depth history and analysis of the variations of regional groups and raises the thought-provoking question of how matrilineal and patrilineal relationships affect a society's gender relations.
About the Author
Simon Ottenberg is a retired anthropologist professor, having taught at the University of Washington for 36 years. He is author of numerous books and articles on both traditional and modern West African culture and art.
Double Descent and Gender Issues in the Cross River Region of Southeastern Nigeria is a 148-page paperback with a retail price of $41.00 (eBook $36.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7264-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/double-descent-and-gender-issues-in-the-cross-river-region-of-southeastern-nigeria/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/double-descent-and-gender-issues-in-the-cross-river-region-of-southeastern-nigeria/
