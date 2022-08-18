Atlanta, GA Author Publishes Novel
August 18, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsPaternal Poise, a new book by Tonya Lockhart, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Sequoya and recently-retired Maurice begin their journey where Dream Divine left off: on a plane to London. With Maurice funding a world trip, he and his daughter spend weeks in various cities, learning the culture and cuisines so Sequoya can develop a menu for the eatery she plans to open.
Putting business first and her passions second, Sequoya overextends herself by starting a new job and a new relationship while on this world tour. During their travels, both father and daughter are tested in their love lives, hard conversations are had, and tragedy strikes. A miscarriage, a surprise wedding, and a familial rift are just a few of the challenges that lie ahead.
In the end, it takes a new life coming into the world to help the adults learn to be better.
About the Author
Tonya Lockhart was born and raised in Atlanta, Georgia. She has one blood sibling, though she became the adopted daughter and sister to many. In a neighborhood of boys, Lockhart found solace and comfort in the world of books.
Lockhart's first book, Dream Divine, gave her the courage to continue pursuing writing. She is a communicator by trade and works in the field of Human Resources, but she finds joy in the arts and in creating worlds that people can get lost in.
When not writing, Lockhart enjoys cooking and photography. Family is her life, and her writing shows those connections. God, family, and then the world is how Lockhart lives her life.
Paternal Poise is a 254-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3209-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
