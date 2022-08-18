Walnut Creek, CA Author Publishes Middle Grade Book
August 18, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsRoebell Sandwich, a new book by Martin Patin, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Twelve-year-old Paul Roebell has a dream: He wants to be on TV. As he joins his friends in his television fame endeavors, he is met with various failures and successes that impact not only himself but his friends and family as well. Will Paul ultimately be successful in his goal, or will he be met with disappointment?
Roebell Sandwich is a fictional story about the ups and downs in the life of one twelve-year-old boy growing up in Queens, New York, in the 1970s.
About the Author
Martin Patin was raised in New York City and has lived his adult life in the San Francisco Bay area. Patin works in information technology, and in his free time he enjoys writing and drawing.
Roebell Sandwich is a 224-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7506-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/roebell-sandwich/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/roebell-sandwich/
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
