Glendale, AZ Author Publishes Children's Book
August 18, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsIf Wishes Were Fishes, a new book written and illustrated by Casey Klems, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
If wishes were fishes…
This is what I'd do
I'd wish that all these wishes
Would happen to you!
About the Author
Written by a grandmother, If Wishes Were Fishes is a fun rhyming poem of all the wishes a grandmother makes for her grandson. Parents and grandparents alike will have fun reading the poem to their little ones so they can know just how very loved they are!
If Wishes Were Fishes is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $23.00 (eBook $18.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7072-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/if-wishes-were-fishes/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/if-wishes-were-fishes/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
