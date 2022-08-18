Seaford, DE Author Publishes Mystery Novel
August 18, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsFrog Gig, a new book by Robert Smith, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
When journalist Jeff Stewart gets an anonymous call from a college student about endangered tree frogs, he does not think much of it. However, as he dives further into the lead, and becomes more and more entrenched in the movement and its various characters, he discovers that it goes much deeper than some little frogs, leading him on a chase to uncover a local government conspiracy and potentially an unsolved murder.
About the Author
Robert Smith worked as a teacher for many years in Missouri, afterwards becoming an administrator. After moving to New Jersey, he became a principal and later a superintendent before retiring in 2005. Now living in Delaware, he spends his time writing.
Frog Gig is a 274-page paperback with a retail price of $21.00 (eBook $16.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1442-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/frog-gig/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/frog-gig/
Contact Information
