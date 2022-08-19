La Feria, TX Author Publishes Children's Book
August 19, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Day on the Moon, a new book by Gilbert Vasquez, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Inspired by a dream the author's mother shared with him, Gilbert Vasquez has used his experience working at NASA as a painter to illustrate this imaginative and unique reading experience, inspiring the reader to follow, and seize their dreams.
About the Author
Gilbert Vasquez was born in Edcouch, Texas. His father didn't believe in education and instead had his children work in the field for the summer. As a young boy, he enjoyed reading and writing books in Spanish. His education was limited, and though he was told he could never write a book, he persevered. Vasquez educated himself and enjoys writing stories to this day.
A Day on the Moon is a 40-page paperback with a retail price of $21.00 (eBook $16.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7306-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/a-day-on-the-moon/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/a-day-on-the-moon/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
