New Rochelle, NY Author Publishes Poetry Collection
August 19, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Different Reflections of a Soul: Poetry and Lyrics, a new book by Datayna Niya Jordan, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Different Reflections of a Soul: Poetry and Lyrics reflects on the different emotions every human will go through in their destiny. We should all feel peace, happiness, and relief because no matter what background we come from, everyone all over this world will experience the same diverse flavors in life.
By reading the words in this book, we can learn to appreciate the turbulent times in our future because in those hours we will learn how to be strong, confident, and forgiving. We and our children from all walks of life will greatly respect our cultures every time our eyes behold the letters in this book.
About the Author
Datayna Niya Jordan adores living in Westchester in the United States of America. She also loves painting, singing, and drawing as her hobbies.
The Different Reflections of a Soul: Poetry and Lyrics is a 154-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4205-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-different-reflections-of-a-soul/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-different-reflections-of-a-soul-poetry-and-lyrics/
