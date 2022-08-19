Tamarac, FL Author Publishes American History Book
August 19, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMy Discovery of America, a new book by Julián Pérez, was recently published.
When the United States began, many countries were hundreds or thousands of years ahead of it. What made it, in less than two hundred years, the world's largest economy, the leader in scientific research and technological innovation, the longed-for destination of immigrants, and the symbol of freedom? Answer: A software.
Software is the intangible genius of human beings turned into a series of instructions that are executed strictly one after the other.
Julián Pérez, a Cuban mathematician and software expert, who knew practically nothing about the United States when he arrived in exile, was intrigued and patiently, with the discipline and rigor learned in his career, discovered line by line the code of that software, made up of several robust segments that are surprisingly brief: the Constitution, the Bill of Rights, The Federalist, the Amendments and other founding documents of the United States.
In this book, Julián, with simplicity and ingenuity, reveals that splendid software and tells us: "this is not a history book, but a book of ideas that made history". - Kiko Arocha, editor.
About the Author
Julián Pérez, born in Cuba, lives in the USA from 2004, after 12 years of living in Spain. He studied Mathematics at Havana University, but always worked as a Software Engineer. He published books of Science Fiction short stories in Cuba ("El elegido") and Spain ("Cápsulas para la Eternidad").
You can purchase My Discovery of America at Amazon.com. It is available in paperback ($12) and Kindle eBook ($5.99). It is also available in both English and Spanish editions. It is 134-pages, and the ISBN is 979-8559633602.
Book Links:
English Edition: https://www.amazon.com/My-discovery-America-Julian-Perez/dp/B08N1H3P5N/
Spanish Edition: https://www.amazon.com/Descubrimiento-Am%C3%A9rica-Spanish-Juli%C3%A1n-P%C3%A9rez/dp/B087L6VH8G/
Amazon Author Page: https://www.amazon.com/Juli%C3%A1n-P%C3%A9rez/e/B001K19GU8/
Contact Information
