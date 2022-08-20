Woodstock, GA Author Publishes Conversion to Judaism Memoir
August 20, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsNext Year in Gotham, a new book by Becky Harvey, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Next Year in Gotham tells the story of a woman's conversion to Judaism while concurrently getting involved in comic books and realizing how much the two communities have in common. More than an observation on similarity, this book started as a conversion journal, and ended up cataloging five years of facing fears, meeting new friends, healing a generations-old family hurt, stepping out of comfort zones, delighting in the convergence of the two worlds she loved, and seeing a dream thru to reality.
About the Author
Becky Harvey is a fraud strategy analyst, mom, vegetarian, excellent RPG support player, member of JStreet Atlanta, and probably other things that she inserts into conversation when no one asks. She started the process of converting to the Jewish faith at age 30, while also getting into comic books at the same time. She noticed their Venn diagram has a surprising amount of overlap, so she wrote a book about it. This one. This is the book.
Next Year in Gotham is a 58-page paperback with a retail price of $22.00 (eBook $17.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88527-900-0. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/next-year-in-gotham/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/next-year-in-gotham/
