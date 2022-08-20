Greenport, NY Author Publishes Book on Israel
August 20, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsIsrael is Real: Our Answer to the Critics of Zionism, a new book by Benzion Baruch, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The book provides an alternative, realistic insight about the Israeli-Arab Conflict and how the Jewish State of Israel can and must strengthen itself from the political quagmire that so-called Super Power countries, acting as Third World Brokers, have put Israel through to accept a Two-State solution as the only solution.
In addition, Israel is Real: Our Answer to the Critics of Zionism focuses on how Israeli leadership historically has been dismally weak where it has succumbed to these policies at the expense of Israel's own safety, security, and stability.
Benzion Baruch enjoys poetry, photography, and yoga.
