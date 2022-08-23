Macon, GA Author Publishes Coming-of-Age Novel
August 23, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsUnfiltered, a new book by Fatima Tiozang Sappi, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Unfiltered follows Guitara, a fourth grade student, as she navigates the pressures she faces from both school and her family. In the midst of her parents' sudden divorce, Guitara's life is thrown into chaos. Her father becomes more stressed as he copes with the struggles of a single parent, and her mother becomes increasingly secretive and neglectful towards Guitara, for a reason Guitara does not understand. Unfiltered is a highly relatable story about the many ways in which family trauma affects us as human beings and the universal struggle to better understand those closest to us.
About the Author
Fatima Tiozang Sappi is a native Cameroonian who moved to the U.S. at the age of three. Though she is only a teenager at the time her writing this book, she has won multiple art awards. She looks forward to expanding her career, and she loves dedicating her time to helping people. She and her family reside in Macon, Georgia.
Unfiltered is a 170-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7364-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/unfiltered/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/unfiltered/
