Chaska, MN Author Publishes Memoir
August 23, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Story of My Life, a new book by Viktor G. Zubin, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Throughout his life, from childhood all the way into adulthood, Viktor Zubin has gone through many hardships. Many of them are described in detail in his book, The Story of My Life. In it, he tells the TRUTH, along with his opinions, observations, and advice.
About the Author
Viktor G. Zubin was born in Kyrgyzstan. In his family he is the eldest son (out of five: three brothers and one sister). Viktor also has Cerebral Palsy (CP). Many of the hardships he faces have to do with overcoming his limitations. He hopes this book will serve as something that he will leave behind for the future generations to come. Viktor also has a passion for chess, hoping that by the time he is 25 he will achieve the GM title and play against Magnus Carlson.
The Story of My Life is a 50-page hardback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7132-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-story-of-my-life/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-story-of-my-life/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
