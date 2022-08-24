Success story: Aiways U6 SUV-Coupé breaks order record in China

Shanghai/Munich, August 23, 2022 - The Aiways U6 SUV-Coupè has started pre-sales in its home country with an exclamation mark. As part of a cooperation with "Sing! China," the vehicle was shown nationwide on prime time in front of an audience of millions. It immediately broke the record for the most pre-orders for a car in Aiways history in one day in China. This was a perfect debut and impressive proof that Aiways' growth strategy is on a solid basis.The successful launch of the new model in China is also the first impressive testimony to the competence of the new management. Aiways, a Shanghai-based provider of customized mobility solutions, has broadened its base after a successful start following its founding in 2017, following a successful further round of financing this spring that has provided the company with a three-digit million sum.New top management provides added momentumLongtime shareholder Chen Xuanlin (William Chen) has been appointed chairman of the board of directors, advising Aiways not only on strategic but also financing matters. Zhang Yang (Charlie Zhang) reports to Chen as the new CEO of Aiways providing significant expertise and absolute industry knowledge, especially in electric mobility and autonomous driving. In addition, Zhang Jie (Jet Zhang), an expert in artificial intelligence (AI), has been recruited as the new Chief Technology and Development Officer.Tailwind for global expansion strategy and upcoming model offensiveThe ongoing development of the brand's product range and digital expertise is picking up additional momentum as a result of the restructuring. Aiways can now boast the best experts in each key position, and its development experience with the Aiways U5 SUV has created a network of global companions that make impressive proprietary developments possible. The already well-known lightweight MAS (More Adaptable Structure) construction kit, for example, will also underpin the upcoming Aiways U6 SUV coupe, which will differ significantly from its platform twin in key components.The Aiways U6 SUV-Coupé, which will soon be launched in Europe, has already enjoyed impressive success: The record for the most pre-orders for a car in Aiways history in one day in China. Like the Aiways U5 SUV, the new model represents a powerful and technologically advanced electric car for sustainable mobility at an affordable price. The combination of global know-how and Chinese manufacturing on a platform uncompromisingly designed for electric drive makes the Aiways product portfolio unique in the competitive environment.Munich as technical and strategic headquarters for Europe and overseasIn view of the growing product portfolio, Aiways plans to launch another model every year after U5 SUV and U6 SUV-Coupé, and further expand into new markets. The team in Munich will continue to grow, particularly given the flat hierarchies and the very good development potential which should serve as an incentive for new applicants. The conditions at Always are markedly different from traditional car manufacturers.-Ends-Press Releases & Media AssetsAiways press material and an extensive selection of high-resolution photos and videos can be downloaded from the press portal media.ai-ways.eu.Aiways contact for media inquiriesBernd Abel, Aiways Automobile Europe GmbH+49 (0) 89 693135269Georgia Chapman, Aiways Automobile Europe GmbH+49 (0) 89 693135278About AiwaysFounded in 2017, Aiways is a Shanghai-based personal mobility provider with its European HQ in Munich, Germany. It was the first Chinese start-up to introduce an electric vehicle to the European market with the launch of the U5 in 2020 – a battery-electric SUV with impressive range, style, and quality. Aiways is rapidly continuing its expansion in Europe and beyond: order books are open in Germany, Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, France, Israel, Switzerland, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Sweden, Croatia, Faroe Islands, Iceland, and Slovenia – with more markets to follow. The U5 SUV is produced at Aiways' smart production facility in Shangrao – one of the most modern car production facilities in China. The IT-controlled processes with challenging quality gates follow the standards of Industry 4.0. With an initial production capacity of 150,000 units per annum, Aiways can increase this number to 300,000 units when global EV demand rises. Aiways' next model for Europe will be the battery-electric U6 SUV-Coupé. With a focus on sophisticated aerodynamics, highly connected driving, safety technology, and a sporty design, the U6 SUV-Coupé is just the next chapter of Aiways' promising future.