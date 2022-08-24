Fordsville, KY Author Publishes Genealogy Memoir
August 24, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBeans & Taters: Uncovering the Past, a new book by Tonya Avery Hinton, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Join Tonya Avery Hinton on a journey to the Kentucky countryside to explore her family heritage. She was told her heritage was mostly Native American, though what she found was much more exciting and interesting. Focused on African American background with links to slavery, Hinton's adventure uncovers murder, mystery, and mayhem as she learns and explores her genealogy.
Beans & Taters: Uncovering the Past is an 82-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7340-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/beans-taters/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/beans-taters/
