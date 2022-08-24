Bradenton, FL Author Publishes Spiritual Memoir
August 24, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsNo Small Miracles, a new book by Stanley Andrews, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Every birth holds importance. Every being means something, a worth. Each person must go through a wellspring of life to realize their self-worth. Each moment may introduce you to your own self. Each person has their own story, and their own road to travel. Join author Stanley O'Neal Andrews in his telling of his story, and how God moved throughout Andrews' life, to bring Andrews to the discovery of himself.
About the Author
Stanley Andrews was born in a small modular type home, in 1953 in Eatonton, Georgia. Andrews and his three brothers, Rickey, Gary, and Kent, shared the experience and privilege of growing up on the same block with all their aunts and uncles. Andrews graduated from Booker T. Washington High School, in Atlanta, Georgia in 1971. He graduated with a BS in Sociology from the University of Louisville. Louisville, Kentucky in 1983. Andrews enlisted into the military as a Private and later he became an Officer.
Andrews and his wife, Maria, have been married for forty-six years. They have two daughters, Trinidad, married to Mickki Murray, and Veronica, married to Russell Wong. Stanley dedicates this book to his grandchildren, Sebastian, Sidney, and Alexander.
No Small Miracles is a 142-page hardcover with a retail price of $22.00 (eBook $17.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88527-945-1. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/no-small-miracles/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/no-small-miracles/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us