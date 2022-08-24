Amityville, NY Author Publishes Poetry
August 24, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThoughts Whispered From the Heart, a new book by Rayne Brown, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Rayne Brown's poetry collection is a reflection of feelings relating to personal situations.
In sharing her inner feelings, Brown exposes inner self to readers and lays bare not only her past dysfunction, but her recovery and growth into a stronger person. Through her honesty, recognize the beauty in life as a journey, and the beauty in your flaws.
About the Author
Brown is a Special Education certified Teaching Assistant, with a Masters in Professional Studies. She enjoys puzzles and mind games, like Bubble Witch, Scrabble, and Pet Rescue Saga. In her spare time, she also loves biking, reading self-help magazines, and traveling.
Brown believes freedom of expression is that catalyst for sharing inner thoughts.
Thoughts Whispered From the Heart is a 56-page paperback with a retail price of $10.00 (eBook $5.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7085-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/thoughts-whispered-from-the-heart/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/thoughts-whispered-from-the-heart/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
