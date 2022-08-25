Somerset, KY Author Publishes Children's Book
August 25, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsT.J. Goes Fishing, a new book by Steve Wilson, has been released by RoseDog Books.
A story of the great outdoors and all the fun you can have fishing. When T.J.'s uncle takes him fishing. They have an adventure outside. This book will want children to put down the cell phone and stop watching TV to go enjoy the real world outside.
About the Author
Author Steve Wilson was raised on a creek farm in South Central Kentucky. Steve has always been an avid outdoorsman, from hunting and fishing to scouting and hiking. His passion for fishing began at an early age, fishing with a cane pole in the creek and farm ponds for sunfish, bluegill, bass, catfish, and redeyes. As a Boy Scout Leader for over thirteen years, he saw firsthand how being in the outdoors and fishing can impact young lives. Steve is married and has seven children; he and his wife and three of the children reside on a small farm in south central Kentucky and spend their time outdoors and enjoying nature. He is a lifelong Baptist and worked as a special local peace officer, volunteer firefighter, and an emergency medical tech for thirty-three years. He has also been a singer and songwriter since he was a teenager; he has written many gospel and country songs and played in a local bluegrass band called Area Code 606.
It is Wilson's hope that T.J. Goes Fishing will encourage children of all ages to put down their cell phones and video games and get out and enjoy the great outdoors and experience Mother Nature firsthand. It is his wish that this book will inspire children and parents alike to reconnect with nature and enjoy activities such as fishing and to be able to put aside the cares of everyday life and soak up all the goodness that family, friends, and the great outdoors has to offer, if only for a little while.
T.J. Goes Fishing is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 978-1-63867-830-4. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/t-j-goes-fishing/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/t-j-goes-fishing/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
RoseDog Books
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
RoseDog Books
Contact Us