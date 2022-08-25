Hamel, IL Authors Publish Book About Dealing with a Family Member's Alzheimer's Disease
August 25, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDays with Gramps, a new book by Susan and Beth McMahon, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Days with Gramps is the story of a family supporting one another through the diagnosis of Gramps' Alzheimer's Disease. Showing the reality behind family adjustments and then experiencing loss, authors Susan and Elizabeth McMahon provide a story for families struggling and a sense of hope after a terrible loss to a crippling disease.
About the Authors
Susan McMahon and her husband Tom are retired and have five fantastic grandchildren. Both were attorneys, with Susan specializing in disability law and advocating for people with disabilities. McMahon majored in special education and worked with people with disabilities for over thirty years. In her spare time, she enjoys gardening and sewing.
Beth McMahon majored in psychology and is a certified special education teacher. After teaching in public education for nearly ten years, she is currently homeschooling three children. Her hobbies include hiking and traveling.
Days with Gramps is a 206-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7055-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/days-with-gramps/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/days-with-gramps/
