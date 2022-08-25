Albuquerque, NM Author Publishes Fantasy Novel
August 25, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSubordinate, a new book by Amiee Goodwin, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Sometimes life throws challenges our way that seem cruel and beyond unfair. And most of the time, they happen for no reason. For Aaryah, this could not be more true. One thing a teenage girl is never ready for is the death of her mother. If only that were where things had stopped for Aaryah. Unfortunately, after her mother's death, things at home drastically changed. Aside from the two people closest to Aaryah, she is more alone than she has ever been before. Others closest to her have turned their backs on her completely. Some are more vicious than others, but they are people she should be able to trust beyond everyone else.
If that weren't bad enough, some of Aaryah's packmates end up dead under unlikely and baffling circumstances. As the storm clouds gather, Aaryah is determined to find out what is happening to her pack, as well as what caused some of her family to change toward her. The one shining light that she finds through all the darkness is Luke, a new student that moves to the small town on Quill Valley where the Quill pack lives. Will Luke become the normal Aaryah needs, or does he have ulterior motives like the other people in her life?
Subordinate is a 404-page paperback with a retail price of $26.00 (eBook $21.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88527-532-3. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/subordinate/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/subordinate/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
RoseDog Books
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
RoseDog Books
Contact Us