Detroit, MI Author Publishes Reform Book
August 26, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBeing Church Behind Prison Walls, a new book by Karl Robinson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Being Church Behind Prison Walls: Survival Theology, Prisoners, and Policymakers is a survivalist practical ministry manifesto for incarcerated Black men, their families, and religious social policymakers. The book probes the question of what love looks like in a disgusting prison setting and demonstrates how religious and social policymakers can improve rehabilitation initiatives.
Readers will be inspired to think about prison reform in fresh ways using the Centered Prayer model, religious imagination and self-help initiatives rooted in historical memory.
About the Author
Karl Robinson is a former prison chaplain at the Clinton Correctional Facility in upstate New York. Robinson earned his BA in Religion from Morehouse College; Masters in Theology from Colgate Rochester Divinity School in Rochester, New York and his Doctorate in Religious Studies from Ashland Theological Seminary in Ohio. He currently teaches and volunteers at the New Destiny Christian Fellowship Church in Detroit, Michigan. Karl Robinson can also be accessed on YouTube and Linkedin.
For more information about the author and book check out this link!
Website: www.beingchurchbook.com
Being Church Behind Prison Walls is a 138-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4324-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/being-church-behind-prison-walls/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/being-church-behind-prison-walls/
