Wake Forest, NC Author Publishes Spiritual Book
August 26, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWhen GOD Speaks, a new book by Miss Katt, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
When GOD Speaks is a compilation of testimony and experiences of a person interacting with GOD. It provides some insight on what it is like to have GOD in your life. When GOD Speaks is for everyone from all walks of life. It doesn't matter what religion you practice or how old you are, there is a message for everyone in this book. With all the chaos and fear around the COVID-19 pandemic or the rise in police brutality, the message of GOD's love is especially relevant. Perhaps readers will be motivated to seek out GOD and build their own relationship with Him as the author has.
About the Author
Miss Katt is your average, modern-day single mom who wants nothing but the best for her children and her family. She loves spending time with her family, taking family trips, and being active. Her hobbies are spending time with GOD, dancing, singing, going to the movies, and being artistic.
When GOD Speaks is a 46-page paperback with a retail price of $10.00 (eBook $5.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6495-7171-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/when-god-speaks/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/when-god-speaks/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
