Klamath Falls, OR Author Publishes Youth Sports Coaching Book
August 27, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsIs Your Coach Bona Fide or a Bonehead?, a new book by Tommy Coleman, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A deep-dive into youth sports and the problems sometimes encountered with inadequate coaching, Is Your Coach Bona Fide or a Bonehead? educates novice coaches in areas that they will experience relating to gameplay and proper communication with players and parents.
Designed to improve the expertise of youth coaches, both professional and volunteer, Tommy Coleman's exploration of the coach's experience is sure to make your chosen sport more enjoyable and educational for all.
About the Author
Tommy Coleman has coached baseball for over 40 years, from T-Ball to American Legion, with short efforts at soccer and basketball. He was a volunteer on the board of his local YMCA and worked with some of his city's youth programs.
Coleman has a large family consisting of his wife, six children, and 16 grandchildren. His hobbies include hiking, hunting, and fishing.
Is Your Coach Bona Fide or a Bonehead? is a 92-page paperback with a retail price of $29.00 (eBook $24.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8852-7117-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/is-your-coach-bona-fide-or-a-bonehead/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/is-your-coach-bona-fide-or-a-bonehead/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
