Washington, DC Author Publishes Novel of a Family
August 27, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsUntil I See Stars, a new book by Marisa Recker, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Karina and Dan think their marriage is unshakeable… until the strains of long-distance test their loyalties.
Kayla and Bethany believe that the bond of sisterhood is unbreakable… until a shocking betrayal creates lasting damage for their friendship.
Until I See Stars follows the Fitzpatrick family for over 30 years and two separate timelines. The first is that of Karina and Dan, a young married couple struggling to navigate a long-distance relationship with two young children. The second begins twenty years later with Kayla and Bethany Fitzpatrick, as Karina and Dan's children navigate the whirlwinds of adulthood, their dying father, and their estranged relationship with each other.
At its core, Until I See Stars is centered on four people who have to fall apart to find each other again. They must each learn to accept the brokenness in each other and the brokenness in themselves. Follow the Fitzpatrick family as they discover the beautiful, messy, and sometimes ugly account of what it means to be a husband, a wife, a parent, a daughter, a sister, and a friend.
About the Author
Marisa Recker graduated from The King's College in New York City with a degree in Media, Culture, and the Arts. She currently resides in Washington, D.C. with her husband and her two guinea pigs. She published her first novel, Some People Wonder, in 2018.
Until I See Stars is a 268-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (Hardcover $33.00, eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4290-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/until-i-see-stars/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/until-i-see-stars-pb/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us