Walnutport, PA Author Publishes Children's Book
August 28, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMy Big Brother Is a Superhero, a new book written by Stephanie L. Raphun and illustrated by Jill Brewer, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Ethan's big brother Noah is a superhero-but not in the ways you'd think. Sure, he doesn't have super-strength or super-speed, but he's always there when Ethan needs him! And isn't that what counts?
My Big Brother Is a Superhero inspires children of all ages to set good examples for others to follow and strive to be the best versions of themselves each and every day, even if they sometimes make mistakes along the way.
About the Author
Stephanie L. Raphun is a passionate writer and mother of five beautiful children who teach and inspire her every day.
My Big Brother Is a Superhero is a 26-page hardcover with a retail price of $23.00 (eBook $18.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4397-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/my-big-brother-is-a-superhero/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/my-big-brother-is-a-superhero/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
