Bryan, TX Author Publishes Sci-Fi Novel
August 30, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Girl in the Pod, a new book by Taylor Husak, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Girl in the Pod takes place in a futuristic, post-war world, where, to deal with the influx of orphans, the government has created the POD system. Each child lives in an individual pod as the system travels around the world looking for adoptive families. It's here that we find Sapphire, an eight year old girl, isolated, losing hope, and desperately searching for a loving family. Will she find one, or will she be stuck in a pod, alone, forever?
About the Author
Taylor Husak spends most of their free time helping others in various ways. Husak spent several Saturdays in church, helping to set up for Sunday service. Around the holidays, Husak worked with God's Food Box food pantry and helped with the Angel Tree program. When Husak is not giving back to their community, they are reading, writing, or hiking trails.
The Girl in the Pod is a 64-page paperback with a retail price of $10.00 (eBook $5.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3787-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-girl-in-the-pod/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-girl-in-the-pod/
