Little Rock, AR Author Publishes Children's Book
August 30, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Adventures of Cathy the Catfish and Sammy the Swan, a new book by Adam Houchins, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Sharing a pond, Cathy the Catfish and Sammy the Swan become good friends. This is the story of their friendship and a memorable life lesson. Giving children a platform to think, ask questions, and learn, author Adam Houchins hopes this book will create smiles and family bonds.
About the Author
Adam Houchins is a father of four children and an uncle to two, and they will always inspire him. Houchins is currently a graduate student at Arkansas State University, and he is from Jacksonville, Arkansas. He is a veteran of the U.S. Army and has been to twenty-four countries. Houchins is also an avid sports fan and a history buff.
The Adventures of Cathy the Catfish and Sammy the Swan is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (hardbound $30.00, eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4137-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-adventures-of-cathy-the-catfish-and-sammy-the-swan/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-adventures-of-cathy-the-catfish-and-sammy-the-swan/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
