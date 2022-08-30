Ellenwood, GA Author Publishes Self-Improvement Book
August 30, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAchieving What You Want!: A Practical Approach to Maximizing Your Potential and Unleashing the Power of Personal Growth! (Revised Edition), a new book by Dr. Carlton N. Young, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Are you feeling stuck? Do you feel as though your life is not going in the direction it should be? You can change all of that with Dr. Carlton N. Young's Achieving What You Want!: A Practical Approach to Maximizing Your Potential and Unleashing the Power of Personal Growth!
"Achievement is a spectacular gift that mankind must embrace. Achievement is a source of life that brings hope to people's dreams. I hope the reader can walk away with a new attitude that life is how you look at it, and suicide is a permanent solution to a temporary problem. Change your attitude and you can achieve anything." – Dr. Carlton N. Young
About the Author
Dr. Carlton N. Young is from Stockton, California and served more than 22 years in the U.S. Marine Corps. He served in the Vietnam War in a combat line unit and was awarded the Soldiers Medal for Heroism, and he later served in the Gulf War. Dr. Young studied Logistics and Distribution Management at the U.S. Army Logistics Management College (AMU) in Fort. Lee, Virginia.
Today Dr. Young is known as the Foremost Expert on Homelessness in America and one of America's most influential motivational speakers and authors by Stanford's Who's Who 2010-2011; Marquis' Who's Who in America publications board approved Dr. Young for Biographical Record and named him one of America's leading authorities on building success in 2017-2018. Dr. Young is a member of the Black National Speakers Network and the National Storytelling Network, he's the founder of the Life Empowerment Network International and was branded "America's Grandfather" for his involvement in personal development and leadership and for working with America's youth for the past decade. Dr. Young is Toastmasters district-44 International Speech contest champion 2015-2017-2018 and has become a top 100 speakers in the World for a third time. Dr. Young holds a doctorate degree. Dr. Young is the author of the critically acclaimed "From Home to Homeless to Success" 5to7 "A Toastmasters Journey" "Powerful Life Quotes for Success" and "Family Values".
Achieving What You Want!: A Practical Approach to Maximizing Your Potential and Unleashing the Power of Personal Growth! (Revised Edition) is a 218-page hardcover with a retail price of $24.00 (eBook $19.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6442-6936-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/achieving-what-you-want/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/achieving-what-you-want/
Contact Information
