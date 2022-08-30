Barnegat, NJ Author Publishes Collection of Short Stories
August 30, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsCollection of Short Stories, a new book by Carol Lodzinski, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Perfect for someone on-the-go or short on time, there's something for everyone in Carol Lodzinski's collection of short stories. From romance and drama, to mystery and thriller, every page is a new adventure.
About the Author
Carol Lodzinski grew up in New Jersey, where she and her family spent much time near the water, crabbing, fishing, and waterskiing. Surrounded by nature and great neighbors, there were plenty of opportunities, from berry-picking and learning to collect honey from a neighbor who raised bees, to a nearby stable where she could go horseback riding.
More than anything, Lodzinski remembers the front porch of their bungalow, which was perfect for sunny days-or stormy nights, when her mother would tell her and her brother Richard the most amazing stories. It was those stories that inspired Lodzinski's love of storytelling.
Collection of Short Stories is a 180-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7168-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/collection-of-short-stories-by-carol-lodzinski/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/collection-of-short-stories-2022/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us