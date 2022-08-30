Fair Oaks, CA Deacon & Author Publishes Spiritual Guide
August 30, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSalvation History: God's Rescue Operation, a new book by Deacon Jim McFadden, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Salvation History: God's Rescue Operation is an overarching narrative of God's tenacious, unconditioned love for human beings as He launches a great rescue operation in which God heals, refreshes, transforms, and saves humankind as He gets us back to the Garden.
Salvation History provides a fresh, original interpretative lens to process the intricacies of the Bible, especially the Old Testament, which contains the promise fulfilled in Jesus of Nazareth – the Savior of the world. This insightful work will help the reader to process the biblical content at a higher and deeper level of faith.
About the Author
Deacon Jim McFadden was ordained a deacon for the Diocese of Sacramento in 2004. His parish ministries have included adult formation, baptismal preparation, spiritual direction and prison ministry. He has taught theology on the secondary level since 1988. He has done TV work for the Shalom World Media, including a ten-part series on Salvation History. He has published for Shalom Tidings and Spirituality magazines. He received both his BA from the University of San Francisco and MA degree from Tulane University in philosophy. He currently lives in Fair Oaks, California, with Catherine, his spouse for fifty-two years and counting!
Salvation History: God's Rescue Operation is a 148-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7434-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/salvation-history/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/salvation-history/.
