New York, NY Authors Publish Motherly Advice Book
August 30, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMy Mother's Pearls of Wisdom: Advice for Becoming a Practical Adult, a new book by Lisa Chase and Elena Chase, has been released by RoseDog Books.
From co-author Lisa Chase, "Why "pearls of wisdom"? My mom says she always felt she had an old soul, and her mom was full of practical tips for navigating through life, so "pearls of wisdom" became a theme for them…and for us to share with you.
Becoming a "practical adult" is a multifaceted and often challenging achievement. Unfortunately, we do not learn many lessons in school about managing exercise, failure, job changes, and life-changing events. This book is a compilation of insights to equip high school, trade school, and college graduates, as well as newlyweds and those in their 20s and 30s with knowledge about various life arenas and confidence to move forward with their decisions.
From relationship and education to positive thinking and investing tips that never wear with time, this book of my mother's "pearls of wisdom" offers something for every young adult. At the end of each chapter, a retrospective exercise is included to draft your next step or merely jot down a meaningful takeaway.
If you take away just one lasting pearl of wisdom to carry throughout life, wouldn't it be worth investing in this book? We know that many of these helpful hints will sound familiar, but we thought memorializing them in writing could make for a valuable resource at different stages of your life or the life of someone close to you."
Most mothers are dispensing logical, sound advice on a regular basis, but if you were like me growing up, much of it went in one ear and out the other…even after the tenth time you heard it.
My mom and coauthor of this book, Elena Chase, has been divulging unique and beneficial insights ever since I could talk. Amidst wanting to complain about her nagging, I now have come to realize that I live by this unwritten motherly advice code, which falls somewhere between verbalized logic and conscious choices in trying to be a decent, responsible adult. Some of her pearls of wisdom relate to specific aspects of life, such as financial planning; however, the majority of her helpful hints have been guideposts to making wise choices in life and striving to achieve goals."
My Mother's Pearls of Wisdom: Advice for Becoming a Practical Adult is a 114-page hardcover with a retail price of $21.00 (eBook $16.00). The ISBN is 978-1-63867-466-5. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. To purchase the book visit https://rosedogbookstore.com/my-mothers-pearls-of-wisdom/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us