Idaho Falls, ID Author Publishes Spiritual Saga
August 31, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsOf God, a new book by Stan Warner, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This book is about God's dealings with Stan Warner and how they are applicable to everyone. God is revealing His will for all to comprehend in dramatic ways (miracles) in our time today. Stan Warner is most ordinary, so the Heavenly experiences could have been to anyone, and are applicable to all.
Unique, yes. God extending so much of His words and will into such everyday situations is unique. Each takeaway will be specific to each reader, but faith and hope will be increased along with a renewed desire in each person to treat everyone they know with greater respect, love, and understanding. Plus, learning more about our Father in Heaven and His Son and the Holy Ghost and people's place in the eternities with or without them.
About the Author
The book is full of interesting and even thrilling things God taught Stan. Among them are three visions: of our past life with Father, how God orchestrates miracles today and the holding area in the next life for the disobedient and unrepentant. Miracles started happening to Stan as a kindergartener. Four miracles happened to him as a 10 year-old. Over 70 more happened through the next 62 years, that you will read.
In September 2019, Stan was given a warning China would very soon launch an attack against the free nations of the world. One would be nuclear and the other a manmade plague, it was not given which would be launched first. Even more importantly, a path to stop the attacks was given. That information was put into letter form and sent to all the major nations of the earth on September 29, 2019.
Of God is a 220-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8852-7267-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/of-god/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/of-god/
Contact Information
