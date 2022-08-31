Columbia, MO Author Publishes Biography
August 31, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsGinger Warrior Princess, a new book by Sara McCahon, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The survivor of a near-fatal car accident, author Sara McCahon recounts her experience of being driven head-on into a semitruck on the highway while riding with a coworker in Ginger Warrior Princess.
Though a story with a tragic beginning, McCahon's tale is also a tale of inspiration and triumph as she walks you through her process of recovery, from awakening from a coma with no memories of her recent life to learning to walk and speak again.
About the Author
Sara McCahon is an artist who has her Bachelor of Fine Arts in Studio Art. She loves animals and has been working with them for a few years now.
Ginger Warrior Princess is a 108-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8852-7172-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/ginger-warrior-princess/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/ginger-warrior-princess/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us