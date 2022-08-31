Saddle Brook, NJ Author Publishes Children's Book
August 31, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Special Gift, a new book by Pat Kose, has been released by RoseDog Books.
The Special Gift teaches young readers to understand that even in dark days when things don't seem to be going well, with a little help and cooperation from others, things can be much brighter and happier, because we are all in this together.
The Special Gift is a 32-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88527-898-0. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-special-gift/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/the-special-gift/
