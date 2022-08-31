Blaine, MN Author Publishes Inspirational Memoir
August 31, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMy Shattered Garden: A Memoir, a new book by Krystalann Bies, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
My Shattered Garden is about trauma, addressing abusers, and experiencing a sense of freedom in the end. It reviews accounts on what happened to the author and how their breakthrough was accomplished. The hope is that readers feel a sense of healing, love, being seen and heard, and knowing their story is important and valid. Their voice matters.
About the Author
Krystalann enjoys going to movie theaters, long walks, biking, swimming, dancing, and spending time with others. She recently graduated with her bachelor's in counseling and is currently pursuing her master's degree in counseling, all while working and being an auntie.
My Shattered Garden: A Memoir is a 76-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8852-7169-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/my-shattered-garden/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/my-shattered-garden-a-memoir/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
