Vineland, NJ Author Publishes Novel
August 31, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Basement Murdera, a new book by Mr. W. Croff, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
David Philisburg was released from an orphanage when he turned twenty-one. Then, looking for somewhere to live, he rented a basement room from a young woman named Linda. When her new tenant begins acting strangely, Linda realizes there is something very wrong with David.
Suffering from bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, and depression from his childhood memories, David's conditions grow worse the longer he refuses to take his prescribed medications. So when he hears voices and sees vivid flashbacks of his past, David reacts dangerously, putting Linda and many others at risk in ways they could never have imagined.
About the Author
Mr. W. Croff is a father of two and has a lovely wife who is a financial advisor. Croff also works twelve-to fourteen-hour shifts. In his free time, he enjoys teaching and playing sports, as well as writing.
The Basement Murdera is a 50-page hardcover with a retail price of $26.00 (eBook $21.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4272-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-basement-murdera/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-basement-murdera/
