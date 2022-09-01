Colonial Beach, VA Author Publishes Children's Book
September 01, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Conflicted Cookie, a new book by R. W., has been released by RoseDog Books.
The Conflicted Cookie is a cookie that is not from the same batch as all the other cookies it's surrounded by. The world can be an unaccepting place, and when the ingredients are different within us, that is what makes your authentic self shine through. A little fairy magic never hurts either!
About the Author
R. W. is a New York native that writes works that inspires creativity and self expression. A love of adventure and snacking inspired the work of The Conflicted Cookie. R. W. and family currently reside in a small Virginia town where silence is the sound.
The Conflicted Cookie is a 32-page hardcover with a retail price of $24.00 (eBook $19.00). The ISBN is 978-1-63867-450-4. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-conflicted-cookie/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/the-conflicted-cookie/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
RoseDog Books
