Lawrenceville, GA Author Publishes Adult Action Novel
September 01, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsZebulon Angell and the Shadow Army, a new book by Chris Riker, has been released on Amazon and Barnes and Noble.
Would–be songwriter and hard–living Uber driver Zebulon Angell stumbles onto a sex candy, launching him on an adventure that makes him the target of shady corporate players and ultimately leads him inside the not–so–empty tomb of China's first emperor. Zebulon Angell's life in an upscale suburb of Atlanta is a hot mess. He's scraping by and barely surviving his own mistakes. Things take a bizarre twist when a monkey turns up dead in his wife's luxury SUV. This leads him to "Tiger Penis," a sex boost, love potion, and maybe something else. Zebulon and his buddy, Nitro, become the front men for a product that could be worth billions, but they quickly find themselves in over their heads. Zebulon's estranged wife is the chief scientist working on Tiger Penis and has had enough of her husband's failings. Zebulon's boss is a seductress who definitely has her own agenda. Zebulon is confident he's up to the challenge. He's not.
If Indiana Jones and James Bond teamed up with Travis Bickle, they'd still have a tough time digging out of the chaos Zebulon Angell creates for himself. Zebulon Angell and the Shadow Army mixes sex, the supernatural, history, international intrigue, and sharp wit to conjure up a wild ride with a spirited finale in the realm of the Son of Heaven.
About the Author
Chris Riker is a father, author, and journalist. He grew up in Rhode Island and now makes his home in Georgia with his wife, Ping. He has always loved books, from science fiction and fantasy to historical novels and biographies. Building on a background in broadcast news, including a five-year stint at CNNI, he is now focused on telling stories with strong characters and moral resonance. Chris Riker's premiere novel, Come the Eventide, focuses on a world after the fall of civilization and a dolphin named Muriel who is trying to save mankind from extinction. It is available now on Amazon and Audible. His second novel, Zebulon Angell and the Shadow Army, follows a hard-living Uber driver from Atlanta who happens upon a sex pill, leading to intrigues and adventures that take him to the not-so-empty tomb of China's first emperor. Chris continues writing and is currently finishing his fourth novel.
Learn more about the author and book at the links below!
Zebulon Angell and the Shadow Army is a 256-page paperback with a retail price of $16.95 (eBook $9.49). The ISBN is 978-1-63710-705-8. Find the book for purchase on Amazon and Barnes and Noble.
Contact Information
