Buncombe County, NC Author Publishes Poetry
September 01, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsHard Learned Lessons, a new book by Mariana S Kozhokar, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The poems in this book are emotional, spiritual, and heartfelt. A Must-Read!
About the Author
Mariana S Kozhokar enjoys reading and writing. She works every day to be a better Christian. When writing cannot seem to help in getting her head on straight, she turns to cooking. In time, she has learned to love and live life to the fullest.
Hard Learned Lessons is an 86-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00 (eBook $6.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7068-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/hard-learned-lessons/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/hard-learned-lessons/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
