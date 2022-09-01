Webster, FL Author Publishes Short Story Collection
September 01, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSun Kissed, a new book by Angela Joy, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Sun Kissed is a series of short tales designed around the people, animals, and reptiles of the Everglades and the Gulf of Mexico. Written and illustrated with an eye for adult audiences with special needs, it's filled with fun rhythms and tones that are sure to delight audiences of all ages!
About the Author
Angela Joy has always been fascinated with nature and beaches. She has coupled her love of those beaches with her life experience raising a teenager with autism. She was determined to create her own story and illustrations for an adult audience of those who have special needs, and fueled by that desire, she worked until it was done. This special book takes place in the Florida Everglades and the Gulf of Mexico, both places near and dear to Joy's heart.
Joy was born in Portland, Maine. While in her early 30s, she moved to central Florida, where she still resides today. She is a practiced cosmetologist, having been in the profession for over 20 years. Her hobbies include bike riding, nature walks, kayaking, drawing, coloring, and photography; she also enjoys traveling and listening to a wide variety of music. She also has a great love for reptiles.
Sun Kissed is a 22-page hardback with a retail price of $23.00 (eBook $18.00). The ISBN is 978-1-4809-9501-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/sun-kissed/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/sun-kissed/
