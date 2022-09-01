North Chesterfield, VA Author Publishes Romance Novel
And He Said He Would Never Hurt Me, a new book by Elle Kaye, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
And He Said He Would Never Hurt Me introduces us to a girl who is becoming a woman and falling in love with the wrong man. While believing the lies because she loves him, she suffers unimaginable pain by the man who promised never to hurt her.
Every woman can relate to being in love or their first love and how they believe everything he says until he hurts them and it blows up right in their face, and also men who have had a woman hurt them can also relate.
How do you pull away and if you can how do you go on? We need to be reminded that we are not alone in our misery through breakups. We are not the only one who has been lied to, and although it may change who we were meant to be we will eventually find ourselves.
About the Author
Elle Kaye is currently a registered nurse working at the Veterans Administration Hospital. She comes from a family of veterans and feels it is important to give back. She is a single parent to two beautiful daughters, and they are the light of her world. When she's not working she loves the beach and swimming. Her ideal vacation is always going to be somewhere near water.
Elle is addicted to the written word and loves to read everything. She has written in a diary since she was 12 years old and now she has about 30 diaries, so she decided to put her life in a book.
And He Said He Would Never Hurt Me is a 180-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7199-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/and-he-said-he-would-never-hurt-me/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/and-he-said-he-would-never-hurt-me/
