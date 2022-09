Friendsville, TN Author Publishes Religious Analysis

A Pew Filler's Review, a new book by John Groover, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.A Pew Filler's Review is filled with years of searching God's Word in an honest effort to know more about Him, enjoy a closer walk, and understand what it means to have a personal relationship with the One who created the universe.A Pew Filler's Review is a compilation of studies about subjects I wanted to learn and know. For many years I lived other people's convictions about issues I knew little about. Now living my own convictions, through research and study of God's Word and putting pen to paper, I trust you find this book gives simple answers to questions you may also have.About the AuthorJohn Groover is a layman in search of the Truth.A Pew Filler's Review is a 270-page paperback with a retail price of $21.00 (eBook $16.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8852-7003-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/a-pew-fillers-review/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/a-pew-fillers-review/