Friendsville, TN Author Publishes Religious Analysis
September 01, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Pew Filler's Review, a new book by John Groover, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A Pew Filler's Review is filled with years of searching God's Word in an honest effort to know more about Him, enjoy a closer walk, and understand what it means to have a personal relationship with the One who created the universe.
A Pew Filler's Review is a compilation of studies about subjects I wanted to learn and know. For many years I lived other people's convictions about issues I knew little about. Now living my own convictions, through research and study of God's Word and putting pen to paper, I trust you find this book gives simple answers to questions you may also have.
About the Author
John Groover is a layman in search of the Truth.
A Pew Filler's Review is a 270-page paperback with a retail price of $21.00 (eBook $16.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8852-7003-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/a-pew-fillers-review/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/a-pew-fillers-review/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us