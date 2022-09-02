Colorado Springs, CO Author Publishes Personal Essays
September 02, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWhat Sister Said…: My Observations, My Interpretations, My Opinions, a new book by Crystal Brandon, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
As a young girl in 1969, Crystal Brandon was told by her trusted and respected Nun what to expect in the future. Fast forward to adulthood, and Crystal Brandon cannot believe the accuracy of her Nun's stories. With political injustice, economics failing, Brandon realizes the ugly truth that her beloved Nun was trying to warn her of. Sharing personal stories and events, Brandon gives examples of just how accurate her Nun's predictions were and what we as Americans can do to change it.
What Sister Said…: My Observations, My Interpretations, My Opinions is a 118-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7263-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/what-sister-said/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/what-sister-said/
