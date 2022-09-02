Battle Creek, MI Author Publishes Children's Book
September 02, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsJessie and Ginny go to Summer Camp, a new book by Dr. Marlene D. Williams, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Written about a simpler time, the Jessie and Ginny stories entertain while at the same time touching on examples of acceptance of other people and cultures, caring for one another, fair play, making enduring friendships, working together, and having fun without the aid of electronics and social media. These stories are written with the highest of childhood values in mind.
About the Author
Dr. Marlene D. Williams loves children and has six of her own, as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Williams has had wonderful opportunities to tell them about her own childhood. It was a simpler time and enduring friendships were made, often lasting into adulthood. In her books, Williams tries to recreate some of the wonder of those years. In addition to writing, she also enjoys knitting and painting as well as other crafts.
Jessie and Ginny go to Summer Camp is a 60-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7024-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/jessie-and-ginny-go-to-summer-camp/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/jessie-and-ginny-go-to-summer-camp/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us