Niagara Falls, ON, Canada Author Publishes Children's Book
September 02, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Loving Sounds of the Farm, a new book by Irene Iannuzzelli, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Waking up to a farm that is just too quiet, a little katydid decides to give a concert. Katydid plays and sings to each animal that comes along, and soon they all join in with their own special songs. See how the concert turns out in The Loving Sounds of the Farm.
About the Author
As a child, Irene Iannuzzelli was interested in art and grew up to be an art teacher. Iannuzzelli comes from a large family of twelve children.
The Loving Sounds of the Farm is a 30-page hardcover with a retail price of $23.00 (eBook $118.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1314-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-loving-sounds-of-the-farm/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-loving-sounds-of-the-farm/
