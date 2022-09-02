North Providence, RI Author Publishes Non-Fiction Work
September 02, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Journey from Sunshine to Shadow, a new book by Paris L. Bump, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A Journey from Sunshine to Shadow illuminates the tragic and painful journey traveled by a victim of Alzheimer's and the loved ones who witness the slow decline and final days of her life. The general public knows little about Alzheimer's and even less about why so little funding and research is devoted to its prevention and cure. Considering the rapid aging and demographics of the population, it should be obvious that public funding for this disease is grossly inadequate. The brilliant woman portrayed in this book was afflicted at age sixty-four and passed away two months short of her seventy-first birthday. Without the help and support of the several loyal women who provided care and assistance through the years of suffering and anguish endured by this dear woman, the toll on the author would have been unbearable. There are more good and kind people around us than we realize-more than some would have us believe.
About the Author
Paris L. Bump is descended from Edward Bompasse, a passenger on the Good Fortune, which landed in Plymouth, nine months after the Mayflower. His mother's father was the son of a full-blooded Narragansett Indian-Hattie Bullock. Bump is proud of his Native blood.
A Journey from Sunshine to Shadow is a 92-page paperback with a retail price of $29.00 (eBook $24.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7035-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/a-journey-from-sunshine-to-shadow/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/a-journey-from-sunshine-to-shadow/
