Nazareth, PA Author Publishes Children's Book
September 03, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Time Travel Trunk, a new book by Kaitlyn Maxwell, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
On the night before her fifth birthday, Cass's mother disappeared without a trace. Since then, Cass has lived an uneventful life with her Gram, and she has spent the last ten years craving adventure and… something more. On her fifteenth birthday, Gram gifts her an old trunk filled with dusty clothes and old trinkets. Fighting disappointment, Cass tries on an ancient looking hat and magically embarks on a journey beyond her wildest imagination. She discovers that an old trunk can lead to amazing adventures… or perhaps hold the key to a family mystery.
About the Author
Kaitlyn Maxwell is an avid reader, and a first time author. She is the mother of three young girls, and wrote this book as a tribute to them.
The Time Travel Trunk is a 42-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8852-7061-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-time-travel-trunk/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-time-travel-trunk/
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
